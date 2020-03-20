McDonald's Drive Thru Is Open and Delivering To Your Door

March 20, 2020
Get your fries and McNuggets delieverd to your doorstep or drive-thru to your local McDonalds! Hours of operation differ by each location.

Get $5 off your McDelivery® with DoorDash order of $15 or more with the code GETMCDS. Hurry, this offer is only valid until 3/23.* More informations at McDonalds.com.

 

