All the National Days In February You Should Know About

It's a leap year, strawberry day, margarita day...February is jam packed with national days and we've complied a list just for you! What day are you looking forward to the most?

1st Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

2nd ​​​​​​​ National Tater Tot Day National Groundhog Day

3rd ​​​​​​​ National Carrot Cake Day National Football Hangover Day

4th ​​​​​​​ National Hemp Day National Thank a Mail Carrier Day National Homemade Soup Day

5th ​​​​​​​ National Girls and Women in Sports Day World Nutella Day

6th ​​​​​​​ National Frozen Yogurt Day

7th ​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​ Bubble Gum Day National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

8th ​​​​​​​ National Boy Scouts Day National Kite Flying Day

9th National Bagel and Lox Day National Pizza Day

10th ​​​​​​​ National Clean Out Your Computer Day National Umbrella Day

11th ​​​​​​​ National Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day National Make a Friend Day National White Shirt Day

12th ​​​​​​​ National Plum Pudding Day

13th ​​​​​​​ National Giving Hearts Day National Cheddar Day

14th ​​​​​​​ Valentines Day National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day

15th ​​​​​​​ Singles Awareness Day

16th ​​​​​​​ National Almond Day National Do A Grouch a Favor Day

17th ​​​​​​​ National Random Acts of Kindness Day Presidents Day National Cabbage Day

18th ​​​​​​​ National Drink Wine Day

19th ​​​​​​​ National Chocolate Mint Day National Lash Day

20th ​​​​​​​ National Cherry Pie Day National Love Your Pet Day

21st ​​​​​​​ National Caregivers Day National Sticky Bun Day

22nd ​​​​​​​ National California Day National Margarita Day

23rd ​​​​​​​ National Banana Bread Day National Dog Biscuit Day

24th ​​​​​​​ National Tortilla Chip Day

25th ​​​​​​​ National Clam Chowder Day National Chocolate Covered Nut Day

26th ​​​​​​​ National Tell a Fairy Tale Day Ash Wednesday

27th National Chili Day National Strawberry Day National Toast Day

28th ​​​​​​​ National Chocolate Souffle Day National Public Sleeping Day

29th ​​​​​​​ National Time Refund Day Rare Disease Day USA