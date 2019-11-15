Ranch Lovers Rejoice! Hidden Valley Ranch Has Holiday Merch

The holidays are all about finding the perfect gift for that special someone in your life. If that special someone happens to be obsessed with Ranch, then your holiday shopping has just gotten a little easier.

Hidden Valley Ranch has unveiled a mouth-watering holiday merch collection!

As they wrote in their Instagram announcement, "there's a Ranch gift for everyone on your list".

The collection includes socks, a throw blanket, a variety of holiday sweaters and, of course, a Ranch-Filled Stocking. The stocking is plastic, includes a silver mantle holder, and is filled with 52 ounces of Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Dressing.

Our favorite way to Ranch: ✨ HOLIDAY MERCH ✨ There's a Ranch gift for everyone on your list. -- Shop Now! — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) November 13, 2019

The prices range from $10 for a Holiday Mug that reads "Dip, Eat & Be Merry" to $75 for the Adult onesie of your dreams. Most of the products are available to purchase now, with the Ranch-Filled Stocking available for pre-order to be shipped in December.

Don't wait until the week before the holidays to get all your gifts - do your one-stop shopping in the Hidden Valley Ranch Holiday Store!