All SoCal Stater Bros Locations Are Open!

March 20, 2020
With empahsis in helping the community and coming together to keep each other safe, Stater Bros locations all over SoCal are open with modified hours from 8am- 9pm. They ask customers to shop only for your weekly needs so product is available for everyone. For more information go to Staterbros.com.

⚠️ Early access for seniors (65+) in to the store. We are in this together to keep our community safe! #staterbrosfam #weareinthistogether

A post shared by Stater Bros. Markets (@staterbros) on

Please be assured we are committed to our customers, communities and employees. All of our stores will continue to operate from 8:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. as long as each location can provide a safe shopping experience for everyone. ....................................... We remind you to shop only for your weekly needs so product is available for everyone. #weareinthistogether

A post shared by Stater Bros. Markets (@staterbros) on

