Jack FM Chips For A Can Stick Up At Morongo

Join the Jack FM StickerPimps this Saturday, November 9, starting at 10am, at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa for Jack FM’s annual Chips For A Can Stick Up!

Real simple – the first 500 people (18+) that show up to the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa parking lot and donate a non-perishable food item will receive a Jack FM t-shirt, a turkey ($15 Ralphs gift card), and $10 in casino gaming chips so you can go inside and try your luck!**

Morongo Casino Resort & Spa – Good times!

All Food to be donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

** The fine print: The Sticker Pimps will be set up outside in the parking lot of Morongo. 18+ only. Proof of age may be required. One set of prizing per family. We will only accept unopened and un-expired non-perishable food items. The “turkey” is a grocery store gift card, valued at $15. The Morongo gaming chip(s) are valued at $10.