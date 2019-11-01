Jack FM Chips For A Can Stick Up At Morongo

November 1, 2019
Join the Jack FM StickerPimps this Saturday, November 9, starting at 10am, at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa for Jack FM’s annual Chips For A Can Stick Up!

Real simple – the first 500 people (18+) that show up to the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa parking lot and donate a non-perishable food item will receive a Jack FM t-shirt, a turkey ($15 Ralphs gift card), and $10 in casino gaming chips so you can go inside and try your luck!**

Morongo Casino Resort & Spa – Good times!

All Food to be donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

** The fine print: The Sticker Pimps will be set up outside in the parking lot of Morongo.  18+ only.  Proof of age may be required.  One set of prizing per family.  We will only accept unopened and un-expired non-perishable food items.  The “turkey” is a grocery store gift card, valued at $15.  The Morongo gaming chip(s) are valued at $10.

 

