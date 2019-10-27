Jack FM Mountain High Opening Day Stick Up

October 27, 2019
JACK-Tivities
Categories: 
JACK-tivities

This Saturday, November 2, starting at 8a, the first 200 cars to roll through the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet parking lot (just off the 5 freeway in Santa Fe Springs), let us slap a sticker on your car, and you’ll get a pair of lift tickets to Opening Day at Mountain High.

Thank you to Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet for letting us use their parking lot!

*One prize per person/family.  Only vehicles counted by Jack FM at the entrance of the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet parking lot will be awarded a prize.  Vehicles may not line up prior to 6am.  Jack FM is not responsible for additional regulations/restrictions set by the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet, the Whittier Police Department, or other local authorities.

Tags: 
Mountain High
Stick Up