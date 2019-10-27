Jack FM Mountain High Opening Day Stick Up
October 27, 2019
This Saturday, November 2, starting at 8a, the first 200 cars to roll through the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet parking lot (just off the 5 freeway in Santa Fe Springs), let us slap a sticker on your car, and you’ll get a pair of lift tickets to Opening Day at Mountain High.
Thank you to Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet for letting us use their parking lot!
*One prize per person/family. Only vehicles counted by Jack FM at the entrance of the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet parking lot will be awarded a prize. Vehicles may not line up prior to 6am. Jack FM is not responsible for additional regulations/restrictions set by the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet, the Whittier Police Department, or other local authorities.