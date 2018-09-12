Jack White Details Upcoming Live Concert Film!

Jack White just announced a new concert film, showcasing his second sold out Washington D.C. show at The Anthem.

The Amazon Prime Video exclusive Jack White: Kneeling at the Anthem D.C. is available September 21, accompanied by a six-song live EP that features highlights from the same set. The Emmett Malloy-directed film gives viewers a premium seat to the show after following White around the city and documenting his surprise performance at a D.C. high school.

The career-spanning set was the May 30th date of his Boarding House Reach tour, supporting his chart-topping and innovative album Boarding House Reach.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Jack White: Kneeling at The Anthem D.C. (Official Trailer)

A premiere and Q&A with Emmett Malloy will be hosted in LA with a limited number of free tickets available to the public here.

Jack White: Kneeling at the Anthem D.C. EP tracklist

1. Corporation (Live)

2. Over and Over and Over (Live)

3. Blunderbuss (Live)

4. Ice Station Zebra (Live)

5. Connected By Love (Live)

6. Icky Thump (Live)