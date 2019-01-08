Jerry Jones Basically Taunts the Los Angeles Rams as Best Playoff Matchup for the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that playing the Los Angeles Rams gives his team the best chance to advance in the next round of the NFL playoffs.

Jones was asked whether he was "rooting" for the Cowboys to play the Rams or the New Orleans Saints following a close win over the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round. Jones said he wanted to face the Rams.

“I’m pleased with how we’ve evolved," Jones told "Shan and RJ" on Tuesday. "I believe (this) gives us the best chance to advance, and possibly play another home playoff game."

The Cowboys would host the NFC championship game if they win and the Philadelphia Eagles knock off the top-seeded Saints. This week they're on the road, and Jones considers Los Angeles his second home. He also was closely involved in the Rams franchise's move to Southern California.

"We do feel very comfortable going to Los Angeles to play," Jones said. "However, the Rams may not make it very comfortable."

Jones made several comparisons between the Rams (led by the star quarterback-running back tandem of Jared Goff and Todd Gurley) and Cowboys (who counter with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott).

“My first perception is the personnel, and they’ve got a young QB. My biggest comparison was at the running back position…we may run it a little more," Jones said.

But how does he think the Cowboys can beat the Rams?

“When you get down in that red zone, you gotta go in and get TDs," Jones said. "When you look at the culmination of holding the ball a long time, you’ve got to get the score."

When asked about the reports that Elliott is due for a new contract and whether head coach Jason Garrett's contract would be extended, Jones said, "Look at the situation and how positive it is. if you were in my shoes, what would you do?"