'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

It was one of the highest rated reboots in TV history, but it was just canceled.



ABC announced Tuesday afternoon that they were canceling Roseanne. The series revival, which premiered earlier this year, was scheduled to run for at least one more season (2018-2019).



The network's decision comes after Roseanne Barr went on a Twitter tirade on Tuesday morning (May 29). Barr described Valerie Jarrett (an advisor to the Obama administration) as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes. Barr went on to say that "Muslims r NOT a race" in a follow-up tweet.



The original tweets have since been deleted, and Roseanne later wrote that she apologized by saying that her joke was in "bad taste."



In a statement that was just issued, ABC called the comedian's original tweets "abhorrent."



“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC's president Channing Dungey said.



The series revival had record ratings. The premiere episode (which aired on March 27) had more than 18 million viewers.