KAABOO Del Mar 2019: Kings Of Leon, Mumford & Sons, Dave Matthews Band + More

KAABOO Del Mar has officially dropped its music and comedy lineups for its fifth annual event happening September 13-15, 2019. Nashville Rock chart-toppers Kings of Leon, live music icons Dave Matthews Band, and British folk-rock luminaries Mumford & Sons will headline on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. They will be joined by a lineup of cross-genre hit-makers including Duran Duran, Black Eyed Peas, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, a special collaboration from hip-hop stars Snoop Dogg + Wu-Tang Clan 25th Anniversary Set, plus Mark Ronson, The Revivalists, REO Speedwagon, The Bangles, The Cult, Sublime with Rome, Boyz II Men, and many more, including a yet to be announced special performance from the 2019 American Idol winner.

Comedians Bert Kreischer, Pete Holmes & Friends, Wayne Brady, Bob Saget, Kevin Smithand more will lead the laughs on the HUMOR ME stage. A confirmed lineup is below.

“It is thrilling to unveil this all-star lineup for what will essentially become KAABOO’s 5th birthday celebration,” says KAABOO’s Partner + Chief Brand Officer, Jason Felts. “Our signature curation of music and comedy acts will lead guests through yet another incredible weekend escape in Del Mar.”

KAABOO Del Mar solidified its edge as a leading destination music and arts festival by selling out of all passes to last year’s 2018 Southern California experience. The 2017 Pollstar-nominated festival of the year will celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2019 with KAABOO’s signature recipe of world-class music, household names in comedy, contemporary art, gourmet cuisine and craft libations, plus personal indulgences. The highly-amenitized event is conveniently located at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds in Southern California. Celebrated as San Diego’s largest multi-day major music and entertainment festival, KAABOO Del Mar overlooks the Pacific Ocean and enjoys pristine weather, ocean breezes, and numerous easy to access lodging options.

All passes go on sale today at 7 AM PT at kaaboodelmar.com. HANG LOOSE (GA) passes will be on sale starting at $299, while HANG FIVE (VIP) and HANG TEN (VIP) passes are currently at $919 and $3599, respectively. HANG FIVE (VIP) features premium stage viewing; exclusive culinary options for purchase; private restrooms; access to the AMPLIFY Escape lounge featuring private artist performances; and more. HANG TEN (VIP) includes all the features of HANG FIVE (VIP) plus access to onstage viewing; exclusive meet and greet opportunities with KAABOO performers; complimentary beverages and food provided; golf cart access; and more. For those looking for an entirely immersive experience, KAABOO offers the ULTIMATE HANG pass. Get the full scoop at kaaboodelmar.com.