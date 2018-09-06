Kentucky Soccer Players Punished for Playing Pickup Game with Foo Fighters

By Scott T. Sterling

Cliches like “No good deed goes unpunished” become cliches for reasons just like this one, starring our pals Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters.

The Foos were playing a little pickup soccer at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, earlier this year (May 1) before a show. They just so happened to be playing with some members of the University of Kentucky soccer team coaching staff. At the other end of the field, some members of both UK’s men’s and women’s soccer team were having their own impromptu scrimmage.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, a member of the Foo Fighters asked if the collegiate soccer players would come join their game, “as they were getting tired and wanted the energy level to be raised.”

That turned out to be a critical move: the pickup game took place the week before final exams when the NCAA prohibits coaches from being involved with players in an event like a pickup game.

Now the Kentucky players who came over to play with the band and the coaches are being penalized, and have to sit out two supervised team activities, such as a practice or meetings.

On the bright side, hey: they got to literally kick it with the Foo Fighters.

