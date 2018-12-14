KFC Sold Out of Its Fried Chicken-Scented Firelog in Less Than a Day

We’re going to keep this short and simple... you’ll never settle for a boring fire ever again.

On Thursday, KFC introduced the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log®. Exactly 24 hours later, they announced that the firelog sold out?! Who knew so many people in America wanted their home to smell like fried chicken?

If you were lucky enough to score a log, for $18.99 you would get one 5-Lb Fried Chicken-Scented Firelog that would burn for 2.5-3 hours, and may result in a craving for fried chicken.

Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log®, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken. Get yours today at https://t.co/u2baCmHQYF. pic.twitter.com/y4TRf4cqQs — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

According to their website, “Imbued with the unmistakable, mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog finally puts to rest the age-old dilemma, “How can I make this fire a hundred bajillion times better?” This one-of-a-kind firelog from Enviro-Log, a leading manufacturer of firelogs made of 100 percent recycled materials, is the result of countless hours of research and development, all done over the last couple of months since we had this idea.”

We’re not sure if we love or hate Colonel Sanders for this. We’ll let you decide.