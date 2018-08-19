The Kinks Reveal Previously Unreleased 1968 'Time Song,' Tease Reunion

By Scott T. Sterling

It would be the most unexpected rock and roll reunion in recent memory, and one that has fans around the world buzzing in anticipation.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends The Kinks shared the previously unreleased track “Time Song” last week, slated for the band’s upcoming 50th-anniversary edition of The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society due for release on Oct. 26.

The vintage track arrives as the group’s frontman, Ray Davies, has doubled-down on his desire to get the old band back together again and record new music.

“It’s always been a yes from me because they are great players,” Davies told BBC Radio 2 host Chris Evans during an interview last week. Anyone listening to Village Green gets confirmation that it’s a special band and they should make more music” (via Independent).

He went on to reveal that guitarist Dave Davies (his brother) and drummer Mick Avory have not been in the same room for more than 10 years (2005, to be exact), and that brokering a meeting between the two is akin to “negotiations between the United Nations.”

Still, Davies is optimistic, with the desire to create new Kinks material the driving force behind his passion.

“If I can get them to talk, that would be great,” he explained. “The most important thing is if we can make new music. The Kinks have a great legacy and everything, but to me, it’s always about making new music. If the music is good, anything can happen.”

As for why Davies chose this moment to reveal the vintage track, he said it was politically motivated: “I decided to use the song as a warning that time was running out for the old British Empire. Oddly enough, the song seems quite poignant and appropriate to release at this time in British history, and, like Europe itself, the track is a rough mix which still has to be finessed.”