Winter Is Coming... in April 2019, Plus More Game of Thrones Goodies

Winter is coming... in April of 2019. That's right, Game of Thrones will return for its final season in April.

The official announcement came earlier today. Meanwhile, we wanted to put everything we know, everything that's been confirmed, and everything we're thinking out there now in one place. So, here it is:

Beginning sometime in April of 2019, HBO will air the six episode final season. Showrunners have also assured fans that each episode will run longer than 60 minutes. So while there are less episodes than in previous seasons, the total run time should be equal to or close to other seasons.

There will be at least one direwolf, according to director David Nutter . Of course, Ghost, Jon Snow's ( Kit Harington ) direwolf has already been confirmed for season 8 anyway.

. Of course, Ghost, Jon Snow's ( ) direwolf has already been confirmed for season 8 anyway. Scripts were kept under heavy, heavy security. Sansa Stark ( Sophie Turner ) told Digital Spy that not only did they get scripts the day before shooting, but that they disappeared 24 hours later!

) told Digital Spy that not only did they get scripts the day before shooting, but that they disappeared 24 hours later! The season will feature the biggest action sequence the show has ever done. After all of the armies gather to battle the undead, Tyrion Lannister ( Peter Dinklage ), tells Entertainment Weekly that the battle against the Army of Dead will make "the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park."

), tells Entertainment Weekly that the battle against the Army of Dead will make "the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park." Game of Thrones will not really end after this season. HBO has already tapped Naomi Watts to star in a still-untitled GoT prequel. That show is slated to debut at least a year after the final episode of the upcoming finale.

But maybe the biggest question, and definitely our favorite, is when all is said and done who will rule Westeros? Take our poll and let us know what you think:

Who Will Rule Westeros?

Whoever it is, just remember: "When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground."