Hello: Lionel Richie Launches Home Decor Collection
This line of decor will make you want to decorate "All Night Long"
October 25, 2018
From "Penny Lover" to JCPenney, the legendary Lionel Richie is now saying "Hello" to home decor.
Priced from $50 to $260, the "Say You, Say Me" singer says you can now wrap your "Ballerina Girl" or "Deep River Woman" in luxurious linens. Or, after a long night of "Dancing on the Ceiling," you can dry off from a nice, hot shower with a six-piece bath towel set.
So "Don't Stop the Music" just because your decor could use a refresh! Head to your neighborhood JCPenney store, or click here to order online.