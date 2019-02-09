Original Fleetwood Mac Member Lindsey Buckingham Suffers Vocal Chord Damage During Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham, the former guitarist and vocalist for Fleetwood Mac, is reportedly home recovering from a vocal chord injury suffered as the iconic guitar player was having emergency heart surgery.

According to Buckingham's wife, the 69-year-old required the surgery earlier this week. The operation, reportedly, damaged the legendary musician's vocal chords. It's unclear yet if those injuries to his vocal chords are permanent.

It really hasn't been a great few months for Buckingham. Years of in-fighting and a recent, yet now settled, lawsuit led to his dismissal from Fleetwood Mac. In December, Buckingham came out saying it was in fact Stevie Nicks who wanted him out of the band.