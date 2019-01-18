Papa Roach Release Long Awaited 'Who Do You Trust?'

We don't even care that it makes us feel old that Papa Roach just released their tenth studio album, Who Do You Trust?, 22 years after their debut.

For more than two decades the California rockers have delivered a hard-hitting mix of rap-metal and pop-rock to their legions of fans. And the foursome's latest installment is no different. Of course, they've been teasing us with new tracks ever since the release of their 2017 album Crooked Teeth, so the anticipation level was high!

The album's title track was released back in October and was accompanied by the hilarious video above. Shout out to Jacoby for portraying fictional newsman Larry Dickman! "Who Do You Trust" was released in tandem with "Renegade Music" -- an anthemic track equally reminiscent of the group's 2000's hits. "Not the Only One" came out in November, and then the guys dropped "Elevate" just before the new year.

The latter two tracks definitely signal an evolution for the band and set the tone for an album that leans heavy on both pop tendencies and hip-hop beats. But through some subtle punk infusions and rich vocals throughout, the album also conveys an emotional maturity that we haven't always heard a lot of from Papa Roach. Bottom line: they haven't lost a step.

Listen to the whole album below and get your copy by clicking here.