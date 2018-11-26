Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in December

Winter has arrived, and that means there is no better time to curl up under a blanket and get caught up on your Netflix.

You'll of course be able to find a ton of holiday movies and shows to get you in the mood for the season, but the streaming giant is also bringing some of your favorite movies onboard as a little present just for you. Groundhog Day, The Big Lebowski, Friday, and 8 Mile are just some of the movie night options awaiting you in December.

Plenty of originals will hit your preferred screen as well, including Bird Box, Dogs of Berlin, Pine Gap, and more. We'll also get a bonus, Christmas-themed episode of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, season four of Fuller House, and Springsteen on Broadway.

Here's the complete list of what's streaming on Netflix in December:

12/1/18:

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle - Netflix original

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga -- Netflix original

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra -- Netflix original

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

12/2/18:

The Lobster

12/3/18:

Blue Planet II, Season 1

Hero Mask -- Netflix original

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot, Season 2 -- Netflix original

12/4/18:

District 9

12/6/18:

Happy!, Season 1

12/7/18:

5 Star Christmas -- Netflix original

Bad Blood -- Netflix original

Dogs of Berlin -- Netflix original

Dumplin’ -- Netflix original

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas -- Netflix original

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle -- Netflix original

Nailed It! Holiday! -- Netflix original

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas -- Netflix original

Pine Gap -- Netflix original

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? -- Netflix original

Super Monsters and the Wish Star -- Netflix original

The American Meme -- Netflix original

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) -- Netflix original

The Ranch, Part 6 -- Netflix original

12/9/18:

Sin senos sí hay paraíso, Season 3

12/10/18

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

12/11/18:

Vir Das: Losing It -- Netflix original

12/12/18:

Back Street Girls: Gokudols -- Netflix original

Out of Many, One -- Netflix original

12/13/18:

Wanted, Season 3 -- Netflix original

12/14/18:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale -- Netflix original

Cuckoo, Season 4 -- Netflix original

Dance & Sing with True: Songs -- Netflix original

Fuller House, Season 4 -- Netflix original

Inside the Real Narcos -- Netflix original

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, Season 3 -- Netflix original

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle -- Netflix original

ROMA -- Netflix original

Sunderland Til I Die -- Netflix original

The Fix -- Netflix original

The Innocent Man -- Netflix original

The Protector -- Netflix original

Tidelands -- Netflix original

Travelers, Season 3 -- Netflix original

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 8 -- Netflix original

12/16/18

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway -- Netflix original

The Theory of Everything

12/18/18:

Baki -- Netflix original

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable -- Netflix original

Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Part 5 -- Netflix original

12/21/18:

3Below: Tales of Arcadia -- Netflix original

7 Days Out -- Netflix original

Back With the Ex -- Netflix original

Bad Seeds -- Netflix original

Bird Box -- Netflix original

Derry Girls -- Netflix original

Diablero -- Netflix original

Greenleaf, Season 3

LAST HOPE, Part 2 -- Netflix original

Perfume -- Netflix original

Sirius the Jaeger -- Netflix original

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski -- Netflix original

Tales by Light, Season 3 -- Netflix original

The Casketeers -- Netflix original

Wolf (BÖRÜ) -- Netflix original

12/24/18:

Hi Score Girl -- Netflix original

The Magicians, Season 3

12/25/18:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

12/26/18:

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 -- Netflix original

YOU

12/28/18:

Instant Hotel -- Netflix original

La noche de 12 años -- Netflix original

Selection Day -- Netflix original

When Angels Sleep -- Netflix original

Yummy Mummies -- Netflix original

12/30/18:

The Autopsy of Jane Doe -- Netflix original

12/31/18:

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Date not specified:

Watership Down: Limited Series -- Netflix original

We'll let you know soon what's leaving Netflix in December, so be sure to check back in with us soon.

In the meantime, enjoy those December binge watching nights!