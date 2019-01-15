Bruce Springsteen Attends 'Springsteen on Broadway' Screening

Bruce Springsteen recently wrapped up his Springsteen on Broadway run in New York City after 236 performances. On Sunday, January 13, a screening of the legend's Netflix special was airing at the Pollak Theatre at Monmouth University.

The crowd of almost 700 people had a special guest in the audience, it was The Boss himself. According to the Asbury Park Press, Springsteen came to sit in with the New Jersey crowd just "about 10 minutes after the movie started."

Springsteen reportedly joined film director, Thom Zimny, to watch himself on the big screen before leaving through a backdoor. The outlet revealed that most of the students in attendance were unaware he was even in the building.

The 69-year-old had held rehearsals at the same location prior to the start of Springsteen on Broadway. At the 2018 Tony Awards, Springsteen was presented with a Special Tony Award by Billy Joel for his one-man show which lasted from October of 2017 through December of 2018.

