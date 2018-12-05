LIST: Apple Unveils the Best Apps of 2018

Do you have one or all of the apps below on your iPhone or iPad? Apple has shared their best and most downloaded apps of 2018.

Related: Dictionary.com Announces Its 2018 Word of the Year

It's no surprise that YouTube has taken the number one spot followed by Instagram and Snapchat. The photo and video-sharing platforms have become some of the most popular free tools to date for any Apple device.

In addition to which apps made it to the top of the charts this year, the editorial teams at Apple are also speaking out on their favorites and you can check them out here. We see everything from tv shows, games, podcasts, music, and more.

Check out the top 20 most downloaded apps of 2018 below.

1. YouTube

2. Instagram

3. Snapchat

4. Facebook Messenger

5. Facebook

6. Bitmoji

7. Netflix

8. Google Maps

9. Gmail

10. Spotify

11. Amazon

12. Uber

13. WhatsApp

14. Pandora

15. Wish

16. TikTok

17. Cash App

18. Google Photos

19. Google Chrome

20. Twitter