Lays Announce New Chip Flavors: Beer Cheese Is One Of Them

By Reanna Hilario

Yup. You read that headline right.

Lays have been known to release the most random chip flavors. There’s been Dill Pickle, Southern Biscuits and Gravy, and Pico De Gallo to name a few. Some of them end up being really delicious - like the truffle fries one? Oof, they should bring that one back.

Here are the three new flavors Lays just announced:

Electric Lime and Sea Salt

Flamin Hot Dill Pickle Remix

Beer Cheese

I’m not going to lie to you, these flavors aren’t really doing it for me. Should we buy a few bags and try them? Or should we just stick to our classic Sour Cream and Onion chips?