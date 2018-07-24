Lenny Kravitz Plots 2018 American Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Lenny Kravitz has a question for his legions of American fans: are you gonna go my way?

Kravitz, who is set to release new album, Raise Vibration, on Sept. 7, is sure to get a lot of his followers to go his way when he embarks on a brief U.S. tour in support of the forthcoming full-length.

The dates kick off Sept. 21 in Atlanta, GA, with shows lined up through Oct. 8, when he touches down at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. See the full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale July 27th at 10am via Livenation.com.

A physical copy of Raise Vibration (available for preorder here) will come with each ticket sold, with the option for a vinyl upgrade.

Lenny Kravitz 2018 Raise Vibration U.S Tour Dates: