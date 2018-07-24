Liam Gallagher Dodges Fan-Thrown Fish at Spanish Music Festival: Watch

By Scott T. Sterling

Liam Gallagher might be as British as they come, but that doesn’t mean he’s looking for a spot of extra fresh fish & chips in the middle of a show.

That’s exactly what the notorious Oasis frontman had to deal with during a gig at the Festival Internacional de Benicàssim in Spain earlier this week. Gallagher and his band were about to launch into Oasis’ 1994 hit, “Cigarettes and Alcohol,” when the singer stopped the song to address a fish that had been tossed onstage by someone in the crowd.

“So which d---head threw the fish here then?” he grumbled at the crowd. “F---ing stinky, smelly fish, man. Now, listen, mate, it really ain’t that f---ing bad, man. Don’t be throwing fish on stage, mate. I’ve seen a lot worse than this shit. Alright? I f---ing can’t be singing while there’s a fish there, mate.”

Despite the fishy stage invader, Gallager and the gang were able to get it together and charge through the Oasis classic. Watch the NSFW moment and the “Cigarettes and Alcohol” performance below.