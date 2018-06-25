LISTEN: Acoustic "Move To The City" From Upcoming Guns N' Roses Set

The expanded and deluxe versions of GUNS N' ROSES' Appetite For Destruction sets will be out soon, and in advance of their release, another bonus song has been shared for fans to preview. The song, "Move To The City" originally appeared on the 1986 GnR EP, 1986 'Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide, and like the previously unreleased "Shadow Of Your Love," which came out earlier, the just-shared track was an outtake from the Appetite sessions.

The band has also previously released the demo version of "Welcome To The Jungle" from a total of 25 included tracks from their 1986 Sound City Studios session. (You can listen to both songs below.) Rock on, GnR!