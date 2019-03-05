+Live+ and Bush Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Iconic Albums, Announce US Tour

Seminal rock bands +LIVE+ and BUSH are joining forces for The ALT-IMATE Tour, a high-powered co-headline summer run that will see these two iconic acts celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark albums Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone. Produced by Live Nation, this hits-packed roadshow will hit arenas and outdoor amphitheaters in 34 cities across the country, kicking off June 6th in Mashantucket, CT with stops in Boston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more before wrapping September 8th in Rochester, MI at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre. See them Tuesday, August 6th at the Greek Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10AM. “We are thrilled to be touring this summer with LIVE,” says BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale. “The wealth and depth of songs from both bands should provide a great night of music. Looking forward to seeing you all this summer.” “Bush is a great band and Gavin is a super passionate singer and performer. I’m really looking forward to spending the summer with them,” said +LIVE+ frontman Ed Kowalczyk. “I know the fans are going to get one hell of a show.” Released in 1994 and fueled by blockbuster No. 1 singles “Lightning Crashes,” “Selling The Drama,” “Glycerine,” “Comedown” and “Machinehead,” breakthrough albums Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone sold more than 20 million albums combined. Both were spotlighted on Rolling Stone’s list, “1994: The 40

Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year,” and remain timeless favorites, thanks to radio staples that include “Everything Zen,” “Little Things,” “I Alone” and “All Over You.”

“It's an amazing feeling to know that these songs still resonate so profoundly with people,” says Kowalczyk. “And I still totally get off on celebrating this music with them. With Throwing Copper, we were taking on big things with a big sound. Love, truth, birth, death, philosophy, religion, spirituality...we were asking the perennial questions and poking around for answers with this massive and dynamic sound. It attracted people from all over the world. We were inviting them to imagine that rock and roll could be a valid forum for exploring these types of things...we built it and they came.”

“Sixteen Stone propelled us onto the musical landscape,” says Rossdale. “Those songs have found a way into the soundtrack of people’s lives and that is the highest compliment available. We’ve continued to make music that resonates with people.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15th at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

