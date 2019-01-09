Make Room for Costco’s Massive 6.6 Pound Tub of Nutella

Your New Year’s diet is going to have to wait because Costco is carrying this bucket of sweetness. Yes, you can now buy this 6.6-pound tub of Nutella.

That’s 105.6-ounces of the heavenly hazelnut spread. But you’d have to be nuts to use that much Nutella, you’re probably thinking. Don’t worry there’s sandwiches, doughnuts, crepes, pancakes or just lots of spoon-licking to be done with the delicious ingredient.

It retails for 21.99 and holds 81 servings of hazelnut love. That’s if you can stick to just a two tablespoon taste.