Man Throws Meth-Fueled 'Death Party' For Wife Before She Died

A man in Minessota is accoused of removing his sick wife from a nursing home and giving her methamphetamine.

According to criminal charges filed against the man, he didn't want to get his wife medical help because she didn't want to die in a nursing home.

Johnson said he and his wife had sex two hours and listened to Quiet Riot's “Metal Health” before she died. PARTY.

The man has been charged with receiving stolen property, criminal neglect and is is being held on $250,000 bond. More details (if you need them) HERE.