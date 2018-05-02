Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson Postpones May Shows Due to Back Surgery

May 2, 2018
Maura O'Malley

The Beach BoysBrian Wilson has announced he’ll have to postpone his May tour dates due to health reasons.

Specifically, Wilson will undergo immediate back surgery to alleviate some of the pain he’s been experiencing.

Wilson promises fans that he’s already working on rescheduling make-up dates.

Read the full statement below, which wraps with, “Music is in my heart and in my soul and me and the boys are looking forward to performing for you very soon.”

