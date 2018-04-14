Live Stream the 2018 Rock Hall Red Carpet Show Here!

Tonight’s the night! Six legendary acts will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe (receiving the Award for Early Influence).

Can’t make it to the Induction Ceremony? All good. We’re bringing what we can of it to you.

Below, watch the arrivals of some of the biggest names in music as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s red carpet show is streamed LIVE from Cleveland’s Public Hall from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the 2018 Induction Ceremony on HBO May 5 at 8 PM ET.