Metallica & All Within My Hands Announce Day of Service

Metallica & All Within My Hands have named May 23 a “Day of Service.”

The band formed All Within My Hands last year as a way of “making the world a better place through local community support” and encouraging fans to volunteer in their communities.

In line with the foundation’s mission, the band is asking willing fans to donate some of their time to volunteer at participating food banks in the cities Metallica toured in as a part of their 2017 stadium tour.

Interested? Register at metallica.com or allwithinmyhands.org to volunteer, and find out more about the Day of Service in Metallica’s post below!

Those unable to participate are encouraged to find a local food bank at feedingamerica.org.