Metallica Donate Polar Prize Winnings to Charity

On Thursday, June 14, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo with the Polar Music Prize for worldwide recognition of excellence in music.

In celebration of Metallica’s award, Ghost, Candlemass, and Vargas and Lagola covered the band's staple hit "Enter Sandman."

The prize winnings amounted to one million Swedish kroner—about $130,000—but the band won’t keep its winnings. Billboard reports that Metallica has chosen to donate half of their winnings to the Stockholm City Mission to benefit the homeless, while the second half of the prize money will be split evenly and donated to both the World Childhood Foundation (founded by Swedish Queen Silvia) and the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (another 2018 Polar Music Prize recipient).

“We always felt like outsiders. We always felt like somehow we were not good enough, not cool enough to be accepted by a general musical audience. So we found strength & solace in the little bubble we occupied way out in left field.” #PolarMusicPrize https://t.co/YIBdAiqYXc — Metallica (@Metallica) June 14, 2018

These latest charitable efforts follow last month’s Day of Service; through the All Within My Hands Foundation, the band and its fans volunteered at local food banks.