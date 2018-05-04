WATCH: Guns N’ Roses Announce Massive ‘Appetite for Destruction’ Reissue

After weeks of teasers, the cat’s out of the bag—Guns N’ Roses have announced a massive reissue of their iconic ‘80s album Appetite For Destruction.

And for super fans out there, you can get that reissue Locked N' Loaded. That’s essentially a fancy way of saying the box set is “the one true GnR Holy Grail.”

A wood cabinet embossed in faux leather with a handmade cross, the Locked N' Loaded box includes 73 tracks total—49 of which are unreleased tracks—on 4 CDs. You’ll also find the newly remastered B-sides N’ EPs, the previously unreleased 1986 Sound City Session N’ More, a Blu-ray audio disc, and 7 180-gram LPs, among other goodies.

Fans can also page through a hand-bound book of photos from Axl Rose and 12 illustrations—one for each of the original Appetite For Destruction songs. Other collectibles include rings, guitar picks, temporary tattoos, posters, and more. See the unveiling below!

Appetite for Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded is available June 29 and can be pre-ordered here.

Until then, hear “Shadow of Your Love,” one of the newly remastered tracks from the box set, below!