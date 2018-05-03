WATCH: Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett Cover A-ha’s “Take On Me”

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett have continued their tradition of covering local bands from the places they’re visiting on tour—and they’re calling each cover a “doodle.”

During last night’s (May 2) show at the Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway, the pair took on “Take on Me” by A-ha, who, as you could’ve guessed, is Norwegian.

Watch Trujillo and Hammett encourage everyone to sing along to the 1985 classic below!

A-ha sounds nice with a metal touch, no?

The duo previously showcased songs like Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and more over the past few months. TBD on whether they’ll carry on with these “doodles” once the tour takes Metallica stateside this fall.