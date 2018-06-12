WATCH: Smashing Pumpkins Give First Reunion Performance

Last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Smashing Pumpkins gave their first performance with ¾ of the classic lineup—Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha—back together. Below, watch the trio perform the “Zero” off 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness plus new song “Solara” alongside guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour kicks off July 12 in Glendale, AZ, and you can see the fill list of dates here.