Is Boy George the Next Musician to Get a Movie About His Life?

After Queen rocked the Oscars, and Rami Malek took home the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, everyone is looking to the world of music for the next big box office hit. Elton John gets his chance with Rocketman this week, but who is next?

Related: Elton John on Keeping the Sex and Drugs in 'Rocketman'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's Culture Club singer Boy George's turn to turn his life story into big screen gold. The complicated life of his "Irish working-class family", his rise through the London nightclub scene, and his chart-topping success are set to be the subject of a new feature being developed by MGM. Sacha Gervasi is set to write the story. He is the director behind the biopic Hitchcock about the famous filmmaker and the music documentary Anvil: The Story Of Anvil.

An @MGM_Studios movie about a boy from Elthan, who bunked the bus, skipped School and went on to sell 150 million records. It’s just amazing. Yes. I know there’s more!!!!! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 29, 2019

Boy George has written two autobiographies, and won the Best New Aritst award at the GRAMMYs with Culture Club. The group had 6 top ten hits, including the number one "Karma Chameleon" in 1984. Last year they released, Life, their first album in 19 years.

According to the report, the studio is also currently working on an Aretha Franklin film, potentially starring Jennifer Hudson. Earlier this week, Hudson paid tribute to the Queen of Soul by singing "Amazing Grace" at a Pulitzer Prize ceremony in her honor.

Last year, Bohemian Rhapsody became the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. Rocketman is in theaters on May 31st.