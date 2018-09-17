Winners, Weddings, And Betty White: The Top Moments From The 2018 Emmy Awards

For the 70th time, the Television Academy binged way more TV than all of us and gave away a few awards on Monday night.

The 2018 Emmy Awards began as Kate McKinnon and Keenan Thompson kicked off the evening with a star-studded salute to diversity.

What's TV without a few guest stars?--



Watch the #Emmys opening performance! pic.twitter.com/uHloviDoMx — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 18, 2018

The song and sarcasm featured Andy Samberg, Tituss Burgess, and RuPaul. It was the first of many SNL-fueled moments throughout the evening hosted by the shows writers Colin Jost and Michael Che. It was also a song about diversity before an hour-plus of white winners.

The awards began in the comedy category, with the first going to the legendary Henry Winkler. Despite several nominations, this was Winkler's first win. In an emotional moment, The Fonz finally got to give his victory speech.

#Barry's Henry Winkler has won his first-ever #Emmys award. He has received six nominations over the past 42 years pic.twitter.com/wwz5jAGkKQ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 18, 2018

Winkler won his Outstanding Supporting Actor award for HBO's Barry, which would also earn the Outstanding Lead Actor award for Bill Hader. The other big comedy winner was Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The show scored an Emmy for writing and directing, an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy for Alex Borstein and an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for Rachel Brosnahan.

Cheers to our very own #MrsMaisel! @RachelBros has won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/6aPth6JJfr — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) September 18, 2018

Betty White delivered the most unexpected cameo, and one of the sweetest moment of the evening. The actress was welcomed to the stage between awards for a brief thank you and a few stories about her legacy in TV. As the Emmys celebrate 70 years, it seemed more important to honor the 96-year-old legend.

Betty White is here and she is perfect #Emmys pic.twitter.com/c7aaKvdkn6 — Mashable (@mashable) September 18, 2018

"Little did I dream then that I would be here, and it's incredible that I'm still in this business, and you are still putting up with me." - Betty White #Emmys pic.twitter.com/TF5L9QsVmi — E! News (@enews) September 18, 2018

As sweet as it was seeing Betty White, it nearly as amazing to see Glenn Weiss. What's a Glenn Weiss you say? He's the guy that won an Emmy for Directing of a Variety Special and turned his acceptance speech into a wedding proposal. Before he could even get the words out, the crowd had popped the question for him.

SHE SAID YES!-- Watch the evening's most heartwarming moment. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/1ByFtnSpig — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 18, 2018

John Mulaney, Darren Criss, and Regina King all took home Emmys before the show got to the dragons, and robots, and drama.

The acting Emmys were somewhat surprising for drama. Thandie Newton took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy for HBO's Westworld, and Peter Dinklage scored his third Emmy as Tyrion Lannister on HBO's Game Of Thrones.

More surprising maybe is Matthew Rhys win for his role in The Americans. The show ended after six seasons in May.

Claire Foy won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Crown after her second nomination for the role.

Claire Foy says goodbye to #TheCrown and welcomes the new cast in #Emmys acceptance speech: "I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation." pic.twitter.com/PKEsqrn6zu — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2018

RuPaul's Drag Race, Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story all won in thier respective categories before the night's final two big awards. In the end it was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel who took home home Outstanding Comedy Series, and Game Of Thrones who landed the prize for Outstanding Drama Series.

It was an uneven evening for the Emmys, but the end of another chapter of amazing TV all the same. You can find the full list of winners below, right underneath this pretty fitting collection of dad jokes. That feels about right.

Battle of the dad jokes, compliments of @SterlingKBrown and Ron Cephas Jones. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vHNAx4MZGe — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 18, 2018

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler - Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Merritt Wever - Godless

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jeff Daniels - Godless

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Black Mirror

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Darren Criss - Assassination of Gianni Versace

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

The Oscars

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Americans ​

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy - The Crown

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones