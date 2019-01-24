Monster Truck Driver Learns Sex of Upcoming Baby During Show

By: Meredith Ganzman

A Monster Jam competitor shocked fans when he drove his truck around an arena and revealed the sex of his upcoming baby.

Tristan England and his girlfriend Kierra Hare are expecting their first child this summer. At a recent show in Alabama, Tristan spilled blue powder and balloons from the back of his “Earth Shaker” truck for a larger than life gender reveal.

Tristan’s mother and Monster Jam staff set up the reveal so that Tristan would also be surprised by the big announcement.

The dad-to-be says he and his girlfriend are thrilled to have shared their special news with fans. But he couldn’t even see the colorful explosion until he turned the car around on the floor. Monster trucks don’t have rearview mirrors.