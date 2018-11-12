Morrissey Appears To Be Punched After Fans Rush Stage During Concert

Morrissey's encore performance in San Diego Saturday night was cut a little short, after some overzealous fans decided to rush the stage.

Related: Morrissey Makes Rare TV Appearance On 'Late Late Show'

Moz was wrapping up his second encore of the evening at San Diego Symphony Hall when several fans made their way towards the singer. Security was able to wrangle a few people away, while Morrissey reached so they could touch him. One fan made it through, though, and appeared to accidentally make contact with Morrissey's face.

Morrissey was immediately taken backstage and did not return.

Let’s identify the guy that punched Morrissey in the face and get him banned. You can see it 0:19 sec #morrissey San Diego pic.twitter.com/B57D5tMNm9 — james (@stretford59er) November 11, 2018

It appears the fan was just trying to hug Morrissey and had no ill intention. Morrissey thought as much, and cleared the air with a Facebook post Sunday afternoon. His representative wrote, "Nobody tried to punch M last night. Morrissey's fans are not malicious. The fans were simply doing what they have been doing for almost 30 years. Trying anything they could do to jump onstage and touch him, or hug him."