Mushroom Rally is Coming to LA in March

You know that one lifelong fantasy where you get to hop into a tricked-out ride and take a spin in the magical worlds of Super Mario Kart and Mario Kart 64? It’s about to come true right here in Los Angeles. Good news, tickets are on sale now!

It’s all happening thanks to the fine folks of Australia’s Mushroom Rally, who are bringing their Mario Kart experience to Southern California in March.

“Have you ever wanted to race against your favorite characters while collecting stars to win amazing prizes? Go Karting with a twist will be headed to Los Angeles soon,” reads a press release (via DoLA). “A unique experience that combines your favorite characters, friends and new friends for a driving experience that will take you back in time. Tickets for this event are extremely limited so stay tuned and get on Mushroom Rally's email list. Please note this is not a street race."

That’s right, street rebels. It’s all going down over 6 dates at K1 Speed in Torrance.

We’re also hoping that the fact this is a controlled situation will keep it from getting shut down by the Nintendo itself, which recently squashed real-life Mario Kart tours happening in Tokyo from using the game’s imagery and costumes.

Event Location:

K1 Speed Torrance

19038 S Vermont Ave

Gardena, CA 90248

More details HERE.