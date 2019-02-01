The Ultimate Guide To America’s Most Popular Big Game Food

The Super Bowl is undeniably one of the biggest snacking days on the entire calendar. Over 500 million chickens give their wings for Super Bowl Sunday and the number of tortilla chips sports fans eat would stretch thousands of miles if they were laid end to end. And the Google Trends team dug deep into their millions of data points to find out what Americans are looking to eat ahead of the big game.

There are some weird outliers that should make us question the search history of some of our compatriots, (Really Montana? You’re pounding lentil soup during halftime?) but most of the country seems to be sticking with the classics. Here are some of the most popular Super Bowl party foods and some killer versions you can make for your own bash this weekend.

Pizza

Super Bowl Sunday is actually the most popular day of the year for pizza delivery, and Papa John’s and Pizza Hut are…fine. But everyone will be way more impressed if you start pulling these margherita pizzas out of the oven instead of pulling out change for tip.

Chicken Wings

Spicy, sweet, sticky, crisp. There are so many ways to enjoy some of the 1.3 billion wings that are going to be eaten during the Super Bowl. Why not try all of them?

Nachos

Chips covered in melted cheese is one of the things that makes life worth living. When it comes to nachos, we’re partial to the fully loaded version.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo chicken dip is actually the most-searched Super Bowl food in eight different states. And why not. It’s like the spicy love child of nachos, wings. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s super easy to make.

Jalapeño Poppers

Popper fans don’t need to limit themselves to the appetizer sampler at their neighborhood Chili’s. Try frying up some poppers of your own this Sunday.

Chili