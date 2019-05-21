New Coke Returns to Celebrate 'Stranger Things'

(1010 WINS) -- The once-maligned New Coke is returning to the fore, thanks to Coca-Cola and "Stranger Things."

New Coke, which originally appeared in 1985, was such a disaster, as consumers clamored for the return of the original, which came back after just 79 days.

Netflix and Coca-Cola are bringing it back, though, in honor of the return of "Stranger Things," whose third season is set in 1985.

The company is bringing back New Coke for a limited run, hoping nostalgia provokes more interest than the product originally accrued.

Coca-Cola had to dig deep into its vaults to rediscover the formula for the failed concoction.

Curious soda-lovers can purchase the beverage online as part of a "Stranger Things" promotion or in "Stranger Things" pop-up vending machines that will appear in cities throughout the summer.

"Stranger Things" returns to Netflix on July 4.