Now You Can Buy a 26-Pound Bucket of Mac and Cheese at Costco

By Meredith Ganzman

Calling all macaroni and cheese fans: a 26-pound bucket of the fromage favorite is now on the market.

Costco is selling the Chef’s Banquet Macaroni and Cheese Storage Bucket for $89.99. It feeds 179 of your closest friends -- if you’re feeling generous.

And don’t worry about rushing to scarf it down before it goes bad. The six-gallon container has a shelf life of 20 years. The wholesaler actually categorizes it under "emergency food products."

If you still have room in your belly after devouring the pasta, there’s always a 6.6-pound tub of Nutella for dessert.