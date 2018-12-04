Paul McCartney Announces Dodgers Stadium Show July 13
Tickets on sale December 13 @ 10am
Paul McCartney just announced he’s returning to Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 13th for one night only, on the Freshen Up Tour. All your favorite songs, classic and new, plus a few surprises!
Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 13 at 10am (PST) exclusively via Dodgers.com/PaulMcCartney.
The Freshen Up tour is Paul’s first outing following the release of his #1 charting album, Egypt Station, released September 7th on Capitol Records to stellar reviews: Rolling Stone raved, "Macca keeps adding new gems to his songbook, with nothing to prove except he’s the only genius who can do this… And, oh yeah — in his spare time, he happens to still be the greatest live performer on Earth,” while Entertainment Weekly described the album as "the still-vital life force of a superstar who has been there and everywhere and is glad just to be here now."
Tour dates:
- May 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Arena
- May 27 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- May 30 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- June 1 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
- June 3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- June 6 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center
- June 8 - Green Bay WI - Lambeau Field
- June 11 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
- June 14 - Arlington TX - Globe Life Park
- June 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
- July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium