Paul McCartney

Ron Elkman/USA Today

Is Paul McCartney Gearing Up To Release A New Album?

By: Marty Rosenbaum

June 18, 2018

Paul McCartney is certainly up to something.

He dropped a ten-second teaser video on social for a project called Egypt Station. The clip contains ten seconds of ambient noise with an Egypt Station graphic.

While he hasn't confirmed whether or not this is a new album, it will be something to keep an eye on. McCartney's last studio album, New, came out in 2013.

Tags: 
Paul McCartney
new music
new album
teaser
Egypt Station