4 Steps to Get A Free Google Home Mini

This isn't a trick! But a treat from Spotify to Premium users.

The music streaming service announced the Google Home Mini giveaway on Tuesday for eligible Premium Individual and Premium Family master account users, which is available through Nov. 15 or while supplies last.

But the offer is limited — you've gotta act fast! So how do you get one? Follow these simple steps:

1. Log in to your Spotify account on the Spotify website.

2. After you've logged in, click 'Get Premium Individual' read through a few standard terms of service, Spotify will send over an email with a link to your free Google Home Mini (itcould take up to 30 minutes to recieve the email link):

3. After you've connected your Google account with your Spotify, the Google Store will open with your Google Home Mini price reduced to zero. Choose your color!

4. You're all set: The Google Home Mini is yours. (According to users, credit card information was required but not charged. If you don't see the price deducted try again so your cart looks like below and then continue forward:)

“So what’s the catch? There is no catch,” says a Spotify press release. However, there is a slight catch – you must connect your Spotify account to your Google account, which would be required to play spotify on the device, but also it gives Google access to all of your Spotify data and listening habits.

Another slight catch would be, not every Spotify Premium user is eligible for the promotion.

Users with free trials aren’t eligible, which means you can’t just sign up for a free Premium trial and snag a free Google Home Mini. Discounted Spotify Premium trials won’t work, either.

You’re also not eligible if you have a Premium Student plan.

If you got a free Google Home Mini last year through Spotify’s promotion for Premium Family plan account owners, you won’t be able to get another through this promotion, as found by Business Insider.

Other than those exclusions Spotify Premium users should snag this great deal while supplies last!