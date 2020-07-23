Free Guac From Del Taco For National Drive Thru Day

This Friday, July 24, Del Taco is turning its drive-thru’s across the country into “Guac-Thru’s” to celebrate National Drive-Thru Day! This Friday only from 10am until 10pm, you can head to your local Del Taco and get a free serving of Fresh Guac with any purchase! Del Taco’s Fresh Guacamole is crafted in each restaurant daily featuring Hass avocados, handmade pico de gallo, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and a special seasoning blend. One Free snack-sized Fresh Guacamole per order. Valid only in drive-thru. While supplies last.

In fact, guests are encouraged to bring ANY fast food menu item to their closest Del Taco Guac-Thru, including Chicken Sandwiches, Fries, or Burgers, and top them with Del Taco’s Fresh Guac. The brand will surprise and delight fans who share their menu mashups on social media, tagging @DelTaco and #guacthru throughout National Drive-Thru Day.