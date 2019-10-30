Legendary Actor John Witherspoon Dies At 77
John Witherspoon, an actor-comedian who for decades made audiences laugh in TV shows and films, best known for his role in the “Friday” movie franchise and television series “The Wayans Bros.” and “The Tracy Morgan Show,” died on Tuesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He was 77.
It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.— John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019
In a message posted to Witherspoon's Twitter account, the family confirmed his death.
"He was a legend in the entertainment industry and a father figure to all who watched him over the years," his family said.
Witherspoon also starred in films such as "Boomerang" and "Vampire in Brooklyn," alongside Eddie Murphy. He made numerous appearances on television shows such as "The Boondocks" and "Black Jesus."
So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol.
Love U Dad...I’ll miss u.
Even with his busy film and TV career, standup comedy remained an important part of Witherspoon’s life. At age 77, he continued to perform regularly and had several dates coming up at the time of his death.
“Life won’t be as funny without him,” said Ice Cube, who starred with him in the “Friday” movies.
I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019
Other celebrities paid their respect to Witherspoon on social media and are saying one last goodbye to "pops."
RIP to comedy giant John Witherspoon. You got your angel wings. My heart hurts for your loved ones----❤️ pic.twitter.com/mAhBMyDuz0— Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 30, 2019
Farewell, sir. Thanks for all the smiles + all the laughter. We needed you and we celebrate you. #JohnWitherspoon pic.twitter.com/bHgyNRfbAc— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 30, 2019
The last time I saw John Witherspoon. Cookie and I really appreciated John and Angela coming to our 60th birthday celebration. I will never forget the memories we made-- RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/NDJLCxpOcw— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 30, 2019
The world is a little less funny today. RIP John Witherspoon!— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 30, 2019
My dad, my grandpa, my comedic inspiration! I love you Spoons! Rest In Paradise, King pic.twitter.com/U6GsNrrKXF— Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 30, 2019
I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys -- “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already.... hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops
My heart hurts today,we lost the great comical legend John Weatherspoon. My real journey in Hollywood started with him, working together many times, HOLLYWOOD SHUFFLE, THE FIVE HEARTBEATS, METEOR MAN and PARTNERS IN CRIME. He will be missed and my prayers go out to his family---- pic.twitter.com/bGbMnv34oh— Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) October 30, 2019
Aww man this is a heart breaker I remember the first day on the set of next Friday and you told me calm down and let the jokes come natural I was so honored to have work with you thank you for all the advice and laughs and great movies that you gave us Jhon we love you man rest easy see you in comedy heaven --❤️---- you be truly missed
-- This day began with such joy.— Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) October 30, 2019
And it’s ending with this heart wrenching news of John Witherspoon’s passing. One of our comic brothers. -- RIP pic.twitter.com/efSqqw6BHJ
God bless John Witherspoon. The definition of an icon. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2wUBXglzSW— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 30, 2019
I’m absolutely shattered at the news of my great friend John Witherspoon passing. May love surround his entire family and fan base - a comedy legend we’ll never forget. ---- pic.twitter.com/PqO0nysZTj— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 30, 2019
Damn! Rest easy OG, thank you for sharing your gifts with us, that infectious smile & laugh, and most of all the knowledge & experience. You are appreciated to the utmost! #RIPJohnWitherspoon ------------
This one cuts deep. Rest well King John Witherspoon aka Pop’s. Love you and thank you giving us so much of you.
thanks for entertaining us for so long! The man died before he retired, real dedication. Detroit Legend! RIP John Witherspoon ----
Awe man!! This is a hurt piece !! So sorry to hear the news we lost my dear friend and funny comedic legend. @johnnywitherspoon was an original!!! A considerate, hardworking, treasure of a human being. God bless your loving family ----. You will be missed sir. #bangbang!Bang! #Cooooordinate--. #ripspoon
No matter when they go it’s always too soon… RIP to a real legend… You will be missed but never forgotten… @johnnywitherspoon all the love in the world to your legacy and to your family… Got real tears in my eyes on this one… But watching this clip makes me LOL ------------
The world has lost a true comedy legend and all around genuine soul, who paved the way for so many of us to be able to do what we love. My deepest condolences to John’s family. I know he’s already up there makin everyone laugh ---- #rip #comedy #legend #JohnWitherspoon pic.twitter.com/mKzXUGK8Uw— Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) October 30, 2019
John Witherspoon resonated with every last one of us because he represented someone in our family: embarrassing us at gatherings (Boomerang), misrepresenting our generations heroes (“Public Enema”?!), making a jingle about pretty much everything (Grandpa on Boondocks), the neighborhood wino (black Jesus—-or better yet Hollywood Shuffle)—-the list is endless. Bar none my favorite working/blue collar actor. Prolly THE most famous iconic character actor (I mean he didn’t star in vehicles but he was no doubt THE go to support) the best knew to get the best. When interviewing @davidalangrier on @QLS him describing what should have been a routine 15 min scene at the family table in Boomerang wound up being a non stop hour and a half us master class riffing amongst masters, with Witherspoon leading the way. History should tell it well, all the greats utilized him on their project for the last 45 years (Richard Pryor Show/Whats Happening!/Good Times/WKRP/227/Martin/Amen/Fresh Prince/Wayans Bros/Living Single/Boondocks/First Family/blackish/Black Jesus)—-he will forever be our pop pops. RIP
Mr. John Witherspoon was one of the funniest men around , was so hard working. Such a wonderful relationship with his sons ( check the videos out on his IG account ). @johnnywitherspoon they laughed so much together . It is beautiful to see! And his beautiful wife Angela is an amazing person and together they were a force! I went to the house one day to have lunch with Angie , when i first moved To LA and John and i swapped stories about our childhoods growing up poor and our crowded but funny happy households . What was supposed to be a brief meeting lasted for 5 hours . I laughed so much this day. I will never forget that day❤️God Bless you Sweet Angie praying for you --------❤️❤️ Angie you know He got em rolling in heaven----❤️