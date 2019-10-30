Legendary Actor John Witherspoon Dies At 77

John Witherspoon, an actor-comedian who for decades made audiences laugh in TV shows and films, best known for his role in the “Friday” movie franchise and television series “The Wayans Bros.” and “The Tracy Morgan Show,” died on Tuesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He was 77.

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.



In a message posted to Witherspoon's Twitter account, the family confirmed his death.

"He was a legend in the entertainment industry and a father figure to all who watched him over the years," his family said.

Witherspoon also starred in films such as "Boomerang" and "Vampire in Brooklyn," alongside Eddie Murphy. He made numerous appearances on television shows such as "The Boondocks" and "Black Jesus."

So...my Dad died today & honestly I’m not sure how to feel. I’m sad, but I’m also happy 4 all the great times we had together. We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol.



Love U Dad...I’ll miss u. Even with his busy film and TV career, standup comedy remained an important part of Witherspoon’s life. At age 77, he continued to perform regularly and had several dates coming up at the time of his death.

“Life won’t be as funny without him,” said Ice Cube, who starred with him in the “Friday” movies.

Other celebrities paid their respect to Witherspoon on social media and are saying one last goodbye to "pops."





-- This day began with such joy.

