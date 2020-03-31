A Local Love Guide for Vegans

Fun fact, vegans don’t eat grass all day -- we indulge in burgers, pizza, Mexican cuisine, Thai food, cupcakes, and everything in between. Here’s a guide of local vegan spots still open for takeout and delivery!

DTLA

LOCALITA Breakfast, Cafe, Juice bar, Sandwiches Address: 817 S Los Angeles St. Fl 1 Lobby Los Angeles, CA 90014 Contact: (213) 623-3223 Social: @localiyours

CENA VEGAN Mexican street food Address: 242 N Avenue 25 Ste 114 Los Angeles, CA 90031 Contact: (323) 250-8965 Social: @cenavegan

DONUT FRIEND Dessert, donuts (also in Highland Park) Address: 543 S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90013 Contact: (213) 995-6191 Social: @donutfriend

PB.LA Sandwiches, Snacks Address: 317 S Broadway C-11 Los Angeles, CA 90013 (inside Grand Central Market) Contact: (213) 628-3410 Social: @pbj.la

CALIFLOWER PIZZA 100% Gluten Free, Pizza, Salads, Keto options Address: 1842 W Washington Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90007 Contact: (323) 745-3007 Social: @eatcaliflowerpizza



MID-CITY / CULVER CITY

WEST L.A.

COMPTON VEGAN Comfort food Address: 11419 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025 Contact: (310) 596-6690 @comptonvegan

TUSCAN SON Farm to Table Italian, Breakfast, Sandwiches, Bakery Address: 10700 Santa Monica Blvd. Ste 150 Los Angeles, CA 90025 Contact: (310) 280-9355 Social: @TuscanSonLA

HONEYBEE BURGER Burgers, Fast Food Address: 11419 Santa Monica Blvd. West Los Angeles, CA 90025 Contact: (323) 452-6024 Social: @honeybeeburger



HOLLYWOOD

BURBANK / GLENDALE / STUDIO CITY / NOHO

LONG BEACH

ORANGE COUNTY

PASADENA / EAGLE ROCK / EL MONTE

INLAND EMPIRE