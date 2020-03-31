A Local Love Guide for Vegans
March 31, 2020
Fun fact, vegans don’t eat grass all day -- we indulge in burgers, pizza, Mexican cuisine, Thai food, cupcakes, and everything in between. Here’s a guide of local vegan spots still open for takeout and delivery!
DTLA
- LOCALITA
- Breakfast, Cafe, Juice bar, Sandwiches
- Address: 817 S Los Angeles St. Fl 1 Lobby Los Angeles, CA 90014
- Contact: (213) 623-3223
- Social: @localiyours
- CENA VEGAN
- Mexican street food
- Address: 242 N Avenue 25 Ste 114 Los Angeles, CA 90031
- Contact: (323) 250-8965
- Social: @cenavegan
- DONUT FRIEND
- Dessert, donuts (also in Highland Park)
- Address: 543 S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90013
- Contact: (213) 995-6191
- Social: @donutfriend
- PB.LA
- Sandwiches, Snacks
- Address: 317 S Broadway C-11 Los Angeles, CA 90013 (inside Grand Central Market)
- Contact: (213) 628-3410
- Social: @pbj.la
- CALIFLOWER PIZZA
- 100% Gluten Free, Pizza, Salads, Keto options
- Address: 1842 W Washington Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90007
- Contact: (323) 745-3007
- Social: @eatcaliflowerpizza
MID-CITY / CULVER CITY
- GREEN TABLE CAFE
- Cafe, Smoothies, Superfood Bowls, Salads, Paninis
- Address: 5998 W Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90035
- Contact: (323) 424-4129
- Social: @greentablecafeLA
- POWERPLANT SUPERFOOD CAFE
- Breakfast, Brunch, 100% Gluten Free Address: 5671 W Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90019 Contact: (323) 965-2233
- Social: @powerplantLA
- THE GRAIN CAFE
- Breakfast, Sandwiches, Pizza
- Address: 4222 W Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90019
- Contact: (323) 931-4034
- Social: @thegraincafe
- MEDALLON
- Colombian, Empanadas
- Address: 5162 W Jefferson Blvd. Ste B Los Angeles, CA 90016
- Contact: (707) 322-8867
- Social: @medallon.la
- THE VEGAN JOINT
- Thai, variety
- Address: 10438 National Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Also DLTA & Woodland Hills)
- Contact: (310) 559-1357
- Social: @theveganjoint
- SAGE PLANT BISTRO
- Breakfast, Brunch, Pizza, Pasta, Bowls
- Address: 4130 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City, CA 90230
- Contact: (424) 228-5835
- Social: @thekindsage
- VOWBURGER
- Burgers, Fast
- Food Address: 519 N Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036
- Contact: (323) 879-9925
- Social: @vowbuger
- VEGAN GLORY
- Thai food
- Address: 8393 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90048
- Contact: (323) 653-4900
- Social: @vegangloryLA
- JULIE GOES GREEN
- Italian, Pizza, Pasta, Gluten-free options
- Address: 11140 Palms Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034
- Contact: (310) 398-4620
- Social: @julie.goesgreen
WEST L.A.
- COMPTON VEGAN
- Comfort food
- Address: 11419 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025
- Contact: (310) 596-6690
- @comptonvegan
- TUSCAN SON
- Farm to Table Italian, Breakfast, Sandwiches, Bakery
- Address: 10700 Santa Monica Blvd. Ste 150 Los Angeles, CA 90025
- Contact: (310) 280-9355
- Social: @TuscanSonLA
- HONEYBEE BURGER
- Burgers, Fast Food
- Address: 11419 Santa Monica Blvd. West Los Angeles, CA 90025
- Contact: (323) 452-6024
- Social: @honeybeeburger
HOLLYWOOD
- THE GOOD GOOD
- Breakfast, Brunch, Bakery, Gluten-free options
- Address: 4871 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
- Contact: (323) 570-0498
- Social: @thhegoodgoodla
- GEGEN
- Breakfast, Pizza, Sandwiches
- Address: 5101 W Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027
- Contact: (323) 238-3554
- Social: @geg.en
- TU MADRE
- Tacos, Burritos, Bowls
- Address: 1111 N Hayworth Ave. West Hollywood, CA 90046
- Contact: (322) 922-4826
- Social: @tacostumadre
- VEGAN HOUSE THAI BISTRO
- Thai food
- Address: 1435 N Highland Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028
- Contact: (323) 467-9868
- SALAYA PLANT-BASED KITCHEN
- Thai, Asian Fusion
- Address: 5185 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027
- Contact: (323) 741-0074
- Social: @salayakitchen
- DOOMIE’S HOME COOKIN
- Traditional American, Comfort Food
- Address: 1253 Vine St. Ste 9 Los Angeles, CA 90038
- Contact: (323) 469-4897
- Social: @doomies
- CRUZER PIZZA
- Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches
- Address: 5051 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027
- Contact: (323) 666-0600
- Social: @cruzerveganpizza
- CINNAHOLIC
- Cinnamon Buns, Desserts
- Address: 2134 Sunset Blvd Suite E Suite E, Los Angeles, CA 90026 (also in Brea & Corona)
- Contact: (323) 844-3944
- Social: @cinnaholic
BURBANK / GLENDALE / STUDIO CITY / NOHO
- VEGAN STUDIO
- Thai food
- Address: 11044 Ventura Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91604
- Contact: (818) 308-7455
- Social: @veganstudiobymy
- HOPE ORGANIC KITCHEN
- Thai food
- Address: 11943 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
- Contact: (818) 506-9015
- Social: @hopeorganickitchen
- SUNCAFE
- Organic, RAW, American, Gluten-free options
- Address: 10820 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
- Contact: (818) 308-7420
- Social: @suncafeLA
- GOKOKU VEGETARIAN RAMEN SHOP
- Ramen, rice bowls
- Address: 4147 Lankershim Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91602
- Contact: (818) 505-8113
- Social: @gokokuramen
- HEALTHY BITES
- Greek, Mediterranean, Gluten-free options
- Address: 3511 W Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505
- Contact: 818-508-0008
- Social: @healthybitesLA
- OG WINGZ
- Wings, Burgers, Vegan-friendly
- Address: 321 E Alameda Ave. Unit H Burbank, CA 91501
- Contact: (747) 477-1339
- Social: @og.wingz
- YOGA-URT
- Frozen Yogurt, Smoothies
- Address: 1407 W Kenneth Rd. Glendale, CA 91201
- Contact: (818) 545-3880
- Social: @yoga_urt
- ACAI GRILL SUPER FOOD CAFE
- Breakfast, Brunch, Smoothies, Sandwiches
- Address: 401 N Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91203 (Hollywood Production, Basement Floor)
- Contact: (818) 500-1133
- Social: @acai_grill
- DONUT FRIEND
- Dessert, donuts (also in DTLA)
- Address: 5107 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042
- Contact: (213) 995-6191
- Social: @donutfriend
LONG BEACH
- UNDER THE SUN
- Raw, Juice Bar, Smoothies
- Address: 244 E 3rd St. Long Beach, CA 90802
- Contact: (562) 912-7500
- Social: @underthsunLB
- HUG LIFE ICE CREAM
- Ice Cream, Desserts
- Address: 2707 E 4th St. Long Beach, CA 90814 (Also in Orange County)
- Contact: (562) 343-599
- Social: @huglifeicecream
- SEABIRDS KITCHEN
- Small plates, Bowls, Family Platters
- Address: 975 E 4th St. Long Beach, CA 90802
- Contact: (562) 317-5545
- Social: @seabirdskitchen
- AHIMSA VEGAN CAFE
- Sandwiches, Burgers, Wraps, Salads, Bowls
- Address: 340 E 4th St. Long Beach, CA 90802
- Contact: (562) 435-7113
- Social: @ahimsavegancafe
- PLANT POWERED FAST FOOD
- Burgers, Breakfast, Fast food
- Address: 5095 Pacific Coast Hwy Long Beach, CA 90804 (also in Riverside)
- Contact: (562) 343-5045
- Social: @plantpowerfastfood
ORANGE COUNTY
- HIRONORI CRAFT RAMEN
- Ramen
- Address: 2222 Michelson Dr. Ste 234 Irvine, CA 92612 (inside TRADE)
- Contact: (949) 536-5800
- Social: @hironoriramen
- GREEN TOMATO GRILL
- Breakfast, New American, Vegan-friendly
- Address: 1419 N Tustin St. Orange, CA 92867
- Contact: (714) 532-1220
- Social: @greentomatoOC
- NICE GUYS
- Burgers, American, Gluten-free options
- Address: 615 W 19th St. Costa Mesa, CA 92627
- Contact: (901) 468-3426
- Social: @niceguysvegan
- KENSHO
- Sushi
- Address: 9550 Bolsa Ave. Ste 125 Westminster, CA 92683
- Contact: (714) 514-8726
- Social: @kenshovegansushi
- THE BLACK BEAN
- Burgers, Tacos, Salads, Breakfast
- Address: 9430 Warner Ave. Ste N Fountain Valley, CA 92708
- Contact: (657) 339-2223
- Social: @theblackbeanofficial
- VEGILICIOUS
- Japanese, Asian Fusion
- Address: 16821 Algonquin St. Ste 103 Huntington Beach, CA 92649 (Huntington Harbour Mall)
- Contact: (714) 377-3928
- Social: @vegiliciousus
- VINH LOI TOFU
- Vietnamese food
- Address: 11818 South St. Ste 101 Cerritos, CA 90703
- Contact: (562) 403-3388
- Social: @vinhloitofu
- STR8 UP TACO
- Tacos, Vegan-friendly
- Address: 8471 Walker St. La Palma, CA 90623
- Contact: (562) 386-3731
- Social: @tacostra8tup
- GUACAMAYA OASIS
- Mexican cuisine
- Address: 8826 Imperial Hwy Downey, CA 90242
- Contact: (562) 674-3014
- Social: @guacamayaoasis
- HUG LIFE ICE CREAM
- Ice Cream, Desserts
- Address: 14241 Euclid St. Ste C115 Garden Grove, CA 92627 (Also in LB & Orange)
- Contact: (714) 760-4345
- Social: @huglifeicecream
PASADENA / EAGLE ROCK / EL MONTE
- MY VEGAN
- Thai food
- Address: 633 S Arroyo Pkwy Pasadena, CA 91105
- Contact: (626) 578-9017
- Social: @myveganpasadena
- EQUELECUA CUBAN VEGAN CAFE
- Cuban food
- Address: 55 S Madison Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101
- Contact: (323) 741-2822
- Social: @equelecuacc
- THE PIZZA PLANT
- Pizza, Gluten-free options
- Address: 55 S Madison Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101
- Contact: (424) 341-1969
- Social: @thepizzaplantUSA
- GREEN EARTH VEGAN CUISINE
- Asian, Italian, American, Fusion
- Address: 37 S Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105
- Contact: (626) 584-0268
- Social: @greenearthvegan
- THE VEGAN HOOLIGANS
- American, Burgers, Sandwiches
- Address: 4862 Eagle Rock Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041
- Contact: (323) 775-6614 Social: @theveganhooligans
- VEGE PARADISE
- Chinese Food
- Address: 140 W Valley Blvd. Ste 222 San Gabriel, CA 91776
- Contact: (626) 280-5998
- PLANT LOVE FOOD
- Mexican cuisine
- Address: 3447 Peck Rd. Unit B El Monte, CA 91731
- Contact: (626) 522-0374
- Social: @plantlovefood
INLAND EMPIRE
- BELEAF BEDDER BURGERS
- Burgers, Fast Food
- Address: 4024 Grand Ave. Chino, CA 91710 (inside Cravings by 99 Ranch)
- Contact: (909) 517-3907
- Social: @beleafburgers
- HOUSE OF FORTUNE
- Chinese food
- Address: 13788 Roswell Ave. Ste 101 Chino, CA 91710
- Contact: (909) 517-2988
- Social: @houseoffortuneveg
- CITRUS KITCHEN
- New American, Vegan-friendly
- Address: 10431 Lemon Ave. Ste H Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
- Contact: (909) 941-1444
- Social: @citruskitchen
- PLANT POWER FAST FOOD
- Breakfast, Burgers, Fast Food
- Address: 3940 University Ave. Riverside, CA 92501 (also in Long Beach)
- Contact: (951) 905-5222
- Social: @plantpowerfastfood
- RAD COFFEE COMPANY
- Coffee, Shakes, Cafe
- Address: 232 N 2nd Ave. Upland, CA 91786
- Contact: (909) 920-0788
- Social: @radcoffee