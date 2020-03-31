A Local Love Guide for Vegans

March 31, 2020
Fun fact, vegans don’t eat grass all day -- we indulge in burgers, pizza, Mexican cuisine, Thai food, cupcakes, and everything in between. Here’s a guide of local vegan spots still open for takeout and delivery!

DTLA

  • LOCALITA 
    • Breakfast, Cafe, Juice bar, Sandwiches
    • Address: 817 S Los Angeles St. Fl 1 Lobby Los Angeles, CA 90014
    • Contact: (213) 623-3223 
    • Social: @localiyours  
  • CENA VEGAN
    • Mexican street food
    • Address: 242 N Avenue 25 Ste 114 Los Angeles, CA 90031
    • Contact: (323) 250-8965 
    • Social: @cenavegan  
  • DONUT FRIEND
    • Dessert, donuts (also in Highland Park)
    • Address: 543 S Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90013
    • Contact: (213) 995-6191  
    • Social: @donutfriend  
  • PB.LA
    • Sandwiches, Snacks
    • Address: 317 S Broadway C-11 Los Angeles, CA 90013 (inside Grand Central Market)
    • Contact: (213) 628-3410
    • Social: @pbj.la  
  • CALIFLOWER PIZZA
    • 100% Gluten Free, Pizza, Salads, Keto options
    • Address: 1842 W Washington Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90007
    • Contact: (323) 745-3007 
    • Social: @eatcaliflowerpizza 

 

MID-CITY / CULVER CITY  

  • GREEN TABLE CAFE 
    • Cafe, Smoothies, Superfood Bowls, Salads, Paninis  
    • Address: 5998 W Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90035
    • Contact: (323) 424-4129 
    • Social: @greentablecafeLA  
  • POWERPLANT SUPERFOOD CAFE
    • Breakfast, Brunch, 100% Gluten Free Address: 5671 W Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90019 Contact: (323) 965-2233
    • Social: @powerplantLA  
  • THE GRAIN CAFE
    • Breakfast, Sandwiches, Pizza
    • Address: 4222 W Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90019
    • Contact: (323) 931-4034
    • Social: @thegraincafe  
  • MEDALLON
    •  Colombian, Empanadas
    • Address: 5162 W Jefferson Blvd. Ste B Los Angeles, CA 90016
    • Contact: (707) 322-8867
    • Social: @medallon.la  
  • THE VEGAN JOINT
    • Thai, variety  
    • Address: 10438 National Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Also DLTA & Woodland Hills)
    • Contact: (310) 559-1357
    • Social: @theveganjoint  
  • SAGE PLANT BISTRO
    • Breakfast, Brunch, Pizza, Pasta, Bowls
    • Address: 4130 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City, CA 90230
    • Contact: (424) 228-5835
    • Social: @thekindsage  
  • VOWBURGER
    •  Burgers, Fast
    • Food Address: 519 N Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036
    • Contact: (323) 879-9925
    • Social: @vowbuger  
  • VEGAN GLORY
    • Thai food
    • Address: 8393 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90048
    • Contact: (323) 653-4900
    • Social: @vegangloryLA
  • JULIE GOES GREEN
    • Italian, Pizza, Pasta, Gluten-free options
    • Address: 11140 Palms Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034
    • Contact: (310) 398-4620
    • Social: @julie.goesgreen 

 

WEST L.A.  

  • COMPTON VEGAN
    •  Comfort food
    • Address: 11419 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025
    • Contact: (310) 596-6690
    • @comptonvegan  
  • TUSCAN SON
    • Farm to Table Italian, Breakfast, Sandwiches, Bakery
    • Address: 10700 Santa Monica Blvd. Ste 150 Los Angeles, CA 90025
    • Contact: (310) 280-9355
    • Social: @TuscanSonLA  
  • HONEYBEE BURGER
    • Burgers, Fast Food
    • Address: 11419 Santa Monica Blvd. West Los Angeles, CA 90025
    • Contact: (323) 452-6024
    • Social: @honeybeeburger 

 

HOLLYWOOD  

  • THE GOOD GOOD
    • Breakfast, Brunch, Bakery, Gluten-free options
    • Address: 4871 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
    • Contact: (323) 570-0498
    • Social: @thhegoodgoodla  
  • GEGEN
    • Breakfast, Pizza, Sandwiches
    • Address: 5101 W Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027
    • Contact: (323) 238-3554
    • Social: @geg.en  
  • TU MADRE
    • Tacos, Burritos, Bowls
    • Address: 1111 N Hayworth Ave. West Hollywood, CA 90046
    • Contact: (322) 922-4826
    • Social: @tacostumadre  
  • VEGAN HOUSE THAI BISTRO
    •  Thai food
    • Address: 1435 N Highland Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028
    • Contact: (323) 467-9868
  • SALAYA PLANT-BASED KITCHEN
    • Thai, Asian Fusion
    • Address: 5185 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027
    • Contact: (323) 741-0074
    • Social: @salayakitchen  
  • DOOMIE’S HOME COOKIN
    •  Traditional American, Comfort Food
    • Address: 1253 Vine St. Ste 9 Los Angeles, CA 90038
    • Contact: (323) 469-4897
    • Social: @doomies  
  • CRUZER PIZZA
    •  Pizza, Pasta, Sandwiches
    • Address: 5051 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027
    • Contact: (323) 666-0600
    • Social: @cruzerveganpizza  
  • CINNAHOLIC
    •  Cinnamon Buns, Desserts
    • Address:  2134 Sunset Blvd Suite E Suite E, Los Angeles, CA 90026 (also in Brea & Corona)
    • Contact: (323) 844-3944
    • Social: @cinnaholic 

 

BURBANK / GLENDALE / STUDIO CITY / NOHO  

  • VEGAN STUDIO
    •  Thai food
    • Address: 11044 Ventura Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91604
    • Contact: (818) 308-7455
    • Social: @veganstudiobymy  
  • HOPE ORGANIC KITCHEN
    •  Thai food
    • Address: 11943 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
    • Contact: (818) 506-9015
    • Social: @hopeorganickitchen  
  • SUNCAFE
    • Organic, RAW, American, Gluten-free options  
    • Address: 10820 Ventura Blvd Studio City, CA 91604
    • Contact: (818) 308-7420 
    • Social: @suncafeLA  
  • GOKOKU VEGETARIAN RAMEN SHOP
    •  Ramen, rice bowls
    • Address: 4147 Lankershim Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91602
    • Contact: (818) 505-8113
    • Social: @gokokuramen  
  • HEALTHY BITES
    •  Greek, Mediterranean, Gluten-free options
    • Address: 3511 W Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505
    • Contact: 818-508-0008
    • Social: @healthybitesLA  
  • OG WINGZ
    • Wings, Burgers, Vegan-friendly
    • Address: 321 E Alameda Ave. Unit H Burbank, CA 91501
    • Contact: (747) 477-1339
    • Social: @og.wingz  
  • YOGA-URT
    •  Frozen Yogurt, Smoothies
    • Address: 1407 W Kenneth Rd. Glendale, CA 91201
    • Contact: (818) 545-3880
    • Social: @yoga_urt  
  • ACAI GRILL SUPER FOOD CAFE
    •  Breakfast, Brunch, Smoothies, Sandwiches
    • Address: 401 N Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91203 (Hollywood Production, Basement Floor)  
    • Contact: (818) 500-1133
    • Social: @acai_grill  
  • DONUT FRIEND
    • Dessert, donuts (also in DTLA)
    • Address: 5107 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042
    • Contact: (213) 995-6191
    • Social: @donutfriend 

 

LONG BEACH  

  • UNDER THE SUN
    •  Raw, Juice Bar, Smoothies
    • Address: 244 E 3rd St. Long Beach, CA 90802
    • Contact: (562) 912-7500
    • Social: @underthsunLB  
  • HUG LIFE ICE CREAM
    •  Ice Cream, Desserts
    • Address: 2707 E 4th St. Long Beach, CA 90814 (Also in Orange County)
    • Contact: (562) 343-599 
    • Social: @huglifeicecream  
  • SEABIRDS KITCHEN
    • Small plates, Bowls, Family Platters
    • Address: 975 E 4th St. Long Beach, CA 90802
    • Contact: (562) 317-5545
    • Social: @seabirdskitchen  
  • AHIMSA VEGAN CAFE
    • Sandwiches, Burgers, Wraps, Salads, Bowls
    • Address: 340 E 4th St. Long Beach, CA 90802
    • Contact: (562) 435-7113
    • Social: @ahimsavegancafe  
  • PLANT POWERED FAST FOOD
    • Burgers, Breakfast, Fast food
    • Address: 5095 Pacific Coast Hwy Long Beach, CA 90804 (also in Riverside)
    • Contact: (562) 343-5045 
    • Social: @plantpowerfastfood  

 

ORANGE COUNTY  

  • HIRONORI CRAFT RAMEN
    •  Ramen
    • Address: 2222 Michelson Dr. Ste 234 Irvine, CA 92612 (inside TRADE)
    • Contact: (949) 536-5800
    • Social: @hironoriramen  
  • GREEN TOMATO GRILL
    •  Breakfast, New American, Vegan-friendly
    • Address: 1419 N Tustin St. Orange, CA 92867
    • Contact: (714) 532-1220
    • Social: @greentomatoOC  
  • NICE GUYS
    • Burgers, American, Gluten-free options
    • Address: 615 W 19th St. Costa Mesa, CA 92627
    • Contact: (901) 468-3426
    • Social: @niceguysvegan    
  • KENSHO
    •  Sushi
    • Address: 9550 Bolsa Ave. Ste 125 Westminster, CA 92683
    • Contact: (714) 514-8726  
    • Social: @kenshovegansushi  
  • THE BLACK BEAN
    • Burgers, Tacos, Salads, Breakfast
    • Address: 9430 Warner Ave. Ste N Fountain Valley, CA 92708
    • Contact: (657) 339-2223 
    • Social: @theblackbeanofficial  
  • VEGILICIOUS
    • Japanese, Asian Fusion
    • Address: 16821 Algonquin St. Ste 103 Huntington Beach, CA 92649 (Huntington Harbour Mall)  
    • Contact: (714) 377-3928
    • Social: @vegiliciousus  
  • VINH LOI TOFU
    • Vietnamese food
    • Address: 11818 South St. Ste 101 Cerritos, CA 90703
    • Contact: (562) 403-3388
    • Social: @vinhloitofu  
  • STR8 UP TACO
    •  Tacos, Vegan-friendly
    • Address: 8471 Walker St. La Palma, CA 90623
    • Contact: (562) 386-3731
    • Social: @tacostra8tup
  • GUACAMAYA OASIS
    • Mexican cuisine  
    • Address: 8826 Imperial Hwy Downey, CA 90242
    • Contact: (562) 674-3014
    • Social: @guacamayaoasis  
  • HUG LIFE ICE CREAM
    •  Ice Cream, Desserts
    • Address: 14241 Euclid St. Ste C115 Garden Grove, CA 92627 (Also in LB & Orange)
    • Contact: (714) 760-4345
    • Social: @huglifeicecream 

 

PASADENA / EAGLE ROCK / EL MONTE  

  • MY VEGAN
    • Thai food
    • Address: 633 S Arroyo Pkwy Pasadena, CA 91105
    • Contact: (626) 578-9017
    • Social: @myveganpasadena
  • EQUELECUA CUBAN VEGAN CAFE
    •  Cuban food
    • Address: 55 S Madison Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101
    • Contact: (323) 741-2822
    • Social: @equelecuacc
  • THE PIZZA PLANT
    • Pizza, Gluten-free options
    • Address: 55 S Madison Ave. Pasadena, CA 91101
    • Contact: (424) 341-1969
    • Social: @thepizzaplantUSA  
  • GREEN EARTH VEGAN CUISINE
    • Asian, Italian, American, Fusion
    • Address: 37 S Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105
    • Contact: (626) 584-0268
    • Social: @greenearthvegan  
  • THE VEGAN HOOLIGANS
    • American, Burgers, Sandwiches
    • Address: 4862 Eagle Rock Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041
    • Contact: (323) 775-6614 Social: @theveganhooligans  
  • VEGE PARADISE
    • Chinese Food
    • Address: 140 W Valley Blvd. Ste 222 San Gabriel, CA 91776
    • Contact: (626) 280-5998  
  • PLANT LOVE FOOD
    •  Mexican cuisine  
    • Address: 3447 Peck Rd. Unit B El Monte, CA 91731
    • Contact: (626) 522-0374
    • Social: @plantlovefood   

 

 

INLAND EMPIRE  

  • BELEAF BEDDER BURGERS
    • Burgers, Fast Food
    • Address: 4024 Grand Ave. Chino, CA 91710 (inside Cravings by 99 Ranch)
    • Contact: (909) 517-3907
    • Social: @beleafburgers  
  • HOUSE OF FORTUNE
    • Chinese food
    • Address: 13788 Roswell Ave. Ste 101 Chino, CA 91710
    • Contact: (909) 517-2988
    •  Social: @houseoffortuneveg  
  • CITRUS KITCHEN
    • New American, Vegan-friendly  
    • Address: 10431 Lemon Ave. Ste H Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
    • Contact: (909) 941-1444
    • Social: @citruskitchen  
  • PLANT POWER FAST FOOD
    •  Breakfast, Burgers, Fast Food
    • Address: 3940 University Ave. Riverside, CA 92501 (also in Long Beach)
    • Contact: (951) 905-5222
    • Social: @plantpowerfastfood
  • RAD COFFEE COMPANY
    • Coffee, Shakes, Cafe
    • Address: 232 N 2nd Ave. Upland, CA 91786
    • Contact: (909) 920-0788
    • Social: @radcoffee  

 

