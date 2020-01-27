Local Spots Where Fans Can Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered city flags across Los Angeles to be flown at half-staff today, one day after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

"All @LACity flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and all of the victims in Sunday's tragic helicopter crash," the mayor tweeted at 7:25 a.m.

All @LACity flags will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and all of the victims in Sunday's tragic helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/lI6071272D — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 27, 2020

"We lost an angel in the City of Angels," Garcetti told KNX 1070 Monday morning, referring to Kobe. He added that some sort of citywide celebration of Bryant's life was likely in the near future, but said it was too early to know any details.

Bryant was on his way to a basketball game with daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Other victims included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, Altobelli's wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa, a 13- year-old basketball player for Bryant's sports training Mamba Academy, and Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar.

As the news spread at midday Sunday, thousands of Lakers fans began gathering outside Staples Center. One fan told KTLA, "I didn't know what else to do, so I came here."

On Sunday night, landmarks across the city were lit up remember Bryant, including the LAX pylons, the Ferris Wheel at Santa Monica Pier, and downtown's Wilshire Grand skyscraper -- which flashed the number 24 on its top floors.

Lights for a legend.



Los Angeles City Hall lit in purple and gold starting at 8:24 p.m. this evening in honor of Kobe Bryant’s storied championship career and in memory of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all who perished in today’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/1una7Aj98Z — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 27, 2020

Here's a list of local makeshift memorials and places where fans can pay tribute: