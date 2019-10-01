7 of The Best Places to Get Into The Autumn Spirit in Los Angeles

Who said we can't experience some crisp Autumn weather here in the ever sunny Los Angeles! Even though the belief is that all Los Angelinos experience a type of perma-summer, we are giving you 12 ultra-Autumn locations that will make you forget all about summer! So, grab your boots and sweaters it's time for pumpkin patches and apple picking!

1. Oak Glen

Oak Glen is a small apple-growing mountain community, located in the San Bernadino mountains, just 60 miles east of Los Angeles. Here, visitors can do everything from picking their own apples to indulging in homemade pies, jams and the critically acclaimed Apple donuts at Snow-line Orchard. Along with the ever-present apple motif, Oak Glen is also known for its incredible fall foliage. It's easy to drive from ranch to ranch to explore the natural beauty that each ranch has to offer. We suggest ending your visit with a stop at Oak Glen institution, Law's Coffee Shop for a slice of home-made apple pie and a mug of warm cider...they've been an Oak Glen staple since 1953!

2. Malibu Creek State Park

If you're looking to stay closer to the city, Malibu Creek State Park is the place to see Autumn in full swing. From the beautiful color-chaning leaves to various hiking trails, this little gem of a state park is the perfect place to take a reprive from city life. Located in the Santa Monica Montains, Malibu State Park is just off the Las Virgenes road exit on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas.

3. Tapia Brother's Farm

Every year at the Tapia Brother's Farm, located in Moorpark, locals look forward to the Fall festivies that ensue at the farm! From a massive Pumpkin patch, to a farmers market brimming with fresh fall produce...you can't miss the Tapia Brother's Annual Fall Harvest Festival. Tickets are avialable online or at the festival gates. You don't want to miss the sugary-sweet kettle corn or the delicous fresh roasted corn! The festival runs from September 28th- October 31st.

4. Wurstküche Oktoberfest

Starting on October 5th this year, trendy Los Angeles dining staple, Wurstküche will be hosting a Bavarian themed Oktoberfest every Saturday until October 26th! Be prepared for an evening filled with mouth-watering sausages, lederhosen and dirndls...and of course plenty of German beer on draft. If you plan on attending Oktoberfest at their Venice location the event is ticketed, each ticket includes a commemorative Wurstküche 1L stein full of Ayinger Oktoberfest. Get ready for an evening full of yodeling and traditional German festivies!

5. Eat LA Halloween Fest

From Saturday, October 19th- Sunday October 20th, you can attend the Eat LA Halloween Fest, located in North Hollywood! This fest will be brimming with local Los Angeles food vendors offering up tasty Atumunal treats, as well as local LA crafts-people selling beautiful hand-made goods. Along with local vendors, Eat LA Halloween Fest will offer a Halloween themed kids zone and Halloween costume contest. You can get your tickets right here!

6. Knott's Scary Farm & Halloween Horror Nights

If you love all the things that come with attending a theme park, along with all the things that come with spooky season, then you don't want to miss the annual haunts that occur at Knott's Berry Farm and Universal Studios. Knott's Scary Farm events run from September 19th until November 2nd, while Halloween Horror Nights run from September 6th until November 3rd. You can enter to win tickets to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights right here! And you can purchase Knott's Scary Farm tickets right here.

7. Halloween Time at Disneyland

Halloween Time at Disneyland includes all your favorite elements of Disneyland, but with and extra dose of spooky! From rides and attractions decked out in festive Halloween decor to the Mainstreet Pumpkin Festival, to Mickey and Minnie in adorable Halloween costumes...it is a wonderful California tradition to attend Disneyland during the Autumn months! Halloween Time at Disneyland runs from September 6th-October 31st. Enter here to win tickets!

We hope you have a very happy Autumn 2019 and enjoy all the festivies that come with this time of year!